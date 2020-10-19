163888
Kamloops  

Thompson Rivers University working on new daycare and early childhood research facility

TRU creating new facility

Plans are moving forward for a new early childhood research facility twinned with an on-campus daycare at Thompson Rivers University.

TRU has applied to rezone a property on its western edge to create the facility which will consolidate the university's daycare (the Cariboo Childcare Society) and early childhood education programs to one site, according to a report to city council.

"TRU has indicated that the reason for the rezoning is to create a combined research and teaching facility that is focused on early childhood development, which will be the first of its kind in Canada," states city staff in the report. "It should be noted that the daycare’s proposed capacity is 94 children."

The university's daycare was approved for 27 new spaces earlier this year.

The rezoning application also calls for a new entrance to the TRU campus, connecting to McMaster Way, across from the new facility to TRU Way which connects to University Drive, the university's main internal road.

Previously, the property was the home of Majestic Ginseng Products Limited, but they've moved to a new location on Camosun Crescent. The site is currently zoned for light industrial use; the university is looking to change that to a TRU specific zoning.

