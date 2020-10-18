Tk'emlups te Secwepemc leadership releases statement on TMX arrests

Photo: Brendan Kergin

In response to arrests made on Friday by RCMP, Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups to Secwepemc (TteS) released a statement.

Friday afternoon five activists were arrested for blocking work on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project. Following the incident, Casimir released a statement on social media stating that neither she nor the First Nation's council endorsed the protesters.

In the statement she notes that she is the spokesperson for the TteS and the First Nation is working cooperatively with Trans Mountain, having signed an agreement with the company. She also thanks the RCMP for maintaining peace and order.

"TteS has not sold or ceded or given anything away. We have upheld our jurisdictional rights," she writes in the statement. "We have participated in the decision-making matters that affected our rights and as previously stated, we are VERY proud to have made an impact and changes to the environmental process."

She also notes that the TteS government has secured employment for its membership.