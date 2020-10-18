Video slideshow shares BC's past through postcards

Photo: Extra Facts

A video slideshow uploaded to YouTube is sharing 59 shots of BC's history.

The shots are all historic postcards, mostly dating back to the 1960s. They show what the province looked like across the southern half of the province, with shots from Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops and Cache Creek, among others.

Many of the postcards aren't of vast vistas or specific famous landmarks, but more often capture travel stops throughout the area, including hotels, bridges and well-known sections of highway (like Rogers Pass), offering history buffs a glimpse into the early days of B.C.'s tourism industry.

