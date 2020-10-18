Castanet chats with Trevor Bolin, leader of the BC Conservatives as he makes his way to Kamloops

Trevor Bolin, leader of the B.C. Conservatives made his way to Kamloops, Saturday (Oct. 17) to make an announcement.

Castanet Kamloops had the chance to speak with Bolin one-on-one before his announcement.

We asked him the following questions:

Tell us a little about yourself. Who is Trevor Bolin?

Why didn’t you run a full slate of candidates? Not enough interest in the party?

Kamloops-North Thompson is a longtime BC Liberal stronghold. What’s the party’s strategy to get more votes in these kinds of ridings?

Where’s your next campaign stop?

Why do you expect this election to be different from previous years when you haven't won any seats?

Do you have any concerns about splitting votes among more Conservative-leaning voters from the Liberals?

Watch the video above to hear what Bolin had to say.

Locally, Dennis Giesbrecht is running under the BC Conservative banner in the Kamloops-North Thompson riding. The party does not have a candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson.

Election Day in B.C. is Oct. 24.