A 34 year old Surrey man tried to escape police on Highway 24 Friday night

Photo: Brendan Kergin Police officers suffer minor injuries when arresting a Surrey man

Friday night, 100 Mile House RCMP arrested a Surrey man with two different license plates on his car and an extensive criminal history – leaving some officers with minor injuries.

At around 11:30 p.m. a patrol officer spotted a Ford Explorer with two different plates in the Lone Butte area.

When the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, the officer noticed but did not pursue.

Shortly after, he spotted the man driving westbound along Highway 24 and informed other nearby officers. Another officer then tried to block the highway, but the man sped around police on the shoulder and continued. At this point, police suspected he was impaired.



Officers then saw the man drive off the highway and lost him, but found fresh muddy tire tracks going down Blueberry Road into a private driveway.

As officers approached the driveway, the Ford Explorer was spotted zooming back up the driveway toward police, but quickly turned into a wooded area, eventually launching into a shallow swamp and getting stuck.



100 Mile House RCMP arrested the 34 year old man, who was found to be a prohibited driver with an extensive criminal history.

However, when he was taken back to the station, the suspect fought with police during the booking in procedure. All officers suffered minor injuries while the Surrey man suffered none.

Police have recommended weapons charges and a charge of assaulting a peace officer. The charge approval process still under review.



Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file number 2020-3867 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to provide their information anonymously.

