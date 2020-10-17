BC NDP leader John Horgan was in Kamloops this morning and Castanet caught up with him for a 1 on one interview

Saturday morning BC NDP leader John Horgan made a stop in Kamloops to speak about a 10-year cancer plan that will include the construction of a new regional cancer centre in Kamloops.

Castanet Kamloops had the chance to speak with Horgan one-on-one before his announcement.

We asked him the following questions that were submitted to us by our readers on social platforms:

- The two Kamloops ridings have been held by the BC Liberals for a long time. What makes you think the NDP can win a seat here?

- During Sadie’s candidacy announcement, she made it known that running for MLA was not on her radar, and the same could be gleaned from Anna’s press conference. Did the NDP have a hard time getting candidates to run in Kamloops?

- When asked about breaking the confidence and supply agreement with the BC Greens, you’ve said that it’s never a bad time to ask British Columbians how they feel. However, at the end of the day, you still broke the agreement. Why should British Columbians trust that you won’t go back on your word again?

- It’s been over a year since Parkcrest Elementary was destroyed in a fire. If elected, when will your government announce a replacement?

- Where has B.C. excelled in its COVID-19 response and where has it failed?

- Overdose stats per capita are high in the Interior and it is lacking resources. Just a handful of treatment beds and hardly any for youth. Overdose is killing people at a rate that dwarfs COVID-19, but there have been just incremental steps taken by the government so far. If elected, what will your government do to bring those numbers down in the Interior?

Horgan also touched on the challenges in seniors' care homes throughout the pandemic and he spoke about his plans to battle systemic racism.

Watch the video above to hear what Horgan had to say.