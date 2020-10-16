Meet your candidate: Jackie Tegart, running for the BC Liberals in Fraser-Nicola

Photo: Contributed Jackie Tegart.

As part of Castanet's 2020 election coverage, candidates in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola were emailed a Q&A. Below is the completed questionnaire, along with an on-camera interview recorded earlier this month at the Castanet Kamloops office. Due to the distance of travel, Fraser-Nicola candidates were not asked to participate in an on-camera interview.

Name: Jackie Tegart



Profession: Community development, healthy communities and small business development



Neighborhood you live in: Ashcroft



Political Party: BC Liberal Party

Riding: Fraser-Nicola



Previous political experience: Served on school board including as president of BC School Trustees, served on Ashcroft village council, MLA for Fraser-Nicola two terms



In three sentences or less, what inspired you to enter the election race?

I am passionate about rural B.C. We need healthy and sustainable communities so current and future generations have every opportunity to live full meaningful lives, that they have access to good education, health care should they need it, a healthy environment, good-paying jobs, and as they age, access to supportive housing so they can remain where they have lived their lives and raised their families. This also means that we take care of our most vulnerable, that we address the drug, alcohol and mental health issues, and that we make our communities safe.



What is the top local issue at the provincial level?

COVID-19 is the most important issue I am hearing about from constituents. They are questioning why we are having an election at this critical time. The top local issue is rebuilding the economy post-COVID — creating jobs and healthy, sustainable communities.



What local project or service would you advocate for more provincial spending? Where would that money come from?

Rural health care and seniors housing is an ongoing issue throughout the riding. A strong, robust economy generates revenue for provincial services. The BC Liberals have a proven track record when it comes to growing a robust economy during challenging times.



How could B.C. improve its response to COVID-19?

B.C. has done very well in its response, with Dr (Bonnie) Henry at the helm. The cooperation between the three political parties, agreeing to not politicize the pandemic worked very well until Mr. (John) Horgan decided to take that good will and call an unnecessary election — in the middle of the pandemic.



What is the best way for B.C. to deal with climate change?

We need to properly support and advance innovation for new clean tech as society transitions from fossil fuels. This will ensure that B.C. is not only dropping our own carbon footprint, but will position us to be a global leader in the exporting of our new clean energy technologies to the world.

Beyond the Fraser-Nicola, what is the number one issue facing B.C.?

Number one issue is making sure that while we are doing everything possible to drive down our provincial emissions, we must also recognize that we need to accelerate our efforts on climate adaptation to ensure we meet the changes to river systems, sea level rise and wildfire risks.



Younger voters typically vote less than older voters. How will you engage and encourage young voters to participate in democracy this election?

This is a very unusual campaign. Our priority is to ensure safety for all. We are following Dr. Henry’s advice. As a result we are much more focused on social media, which is where many young people get their communications. I have also been invited into the schools to discuss democracy and the importance of voting.



What hobby/activity have you picked up during the pandemic?

I have spent much more time in my garden, growing food, rearranging and having my hands in the soil. Gardening is creative, physically active and great for a person's mental well-being.