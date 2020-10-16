Meet your candidate: Peter Milobar, running for the BC Liberals in Kamloops-North Thompson

As part of Castanet's 2020 election coverage, candidates in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola were emailed a Q&A. Below is the completed questionnaire, along with an on-camera interview recorded earlier this month at the Castanet Kamloops office. Due to the distance of travel, Fraser-Nicola candidates were not asked to participate in an on-camera interview.

Name: Peter Milobar

Age: 50

Profession: MLA

Neighbourhood you live in: Valleyview

Political party: BC Liberal Party

Riding: Kamloops-North Thompson

Previous political experience (please include years active):



2002-2008: city councillor

2008-2017: mayor of Kamloops

2007-2012: chair, Thompson-Nicola Regional District

2012-2017: hospital board chair

In three sentences or less, what inspired you to enter the election race?

I have really enjoyed my first term as MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson and feel there is still much I can offer the electorate. Advancing projects in areas like health, the resource industry and education, that impact all areas of the riding is certainty high on my priorities. However, dealing with people’s individual issues be it with various government agencies is also a big part of why I’m seeking another term as MLA.

What is the top local issue at the provincial level?

There is no doubt that how we handle the recovery of the economy from the impact of the pandemic is the single biggest issue. We need to ensure that while supporting individuals, small businesses have the support they need to ensure that we are back to full employment as quickly as possible.

What local project or service would you advocate for more provincial spending? Where would that money come from?

We need to see expanded resources for Car 40 and other mental health programs. This is why we have committed to establishing a Foundry Centre for youth mental health and addictions and funding Car 40 to 24/7 service so people can get the help they need and neighborhood's can feel safe again.

How could the B.C. improve its response to COVID-19?

Our COVID response needs to be more responsive to the needs of those small businesses in dire circumstances. It is simply not acceptable that the NDP held back $1.5 billion of help that was unanimously approved in the Legislature seven months ago until three days before this election was called.

What is the best way for B.C. to deal with climate change?

Climate change needs to have two points of attack. We need to drive down our emissions by supporting innovation around the electrification of our society but we also have to start to take meaningful steps towards climate adaptations to adjust for the ever increasing and worsening floods and fires.

Beyond Kamloops, what is the number one issue facing B.C. (besides COVID-19)?

There really is no issue that does not interconnect in some way with COVID. The policy and programs we bring in to spur our economy back will be critical to the overall well-being of all British Columbians.

Younger voters typically vote less than older voters. How will you engage and encourage young voters to participate in democracy this election?

My hope is that with so much campaigning needing to be done virtually and through social media, younger voters will find themselves more engaged and will to look into platforms and candidates.

What hobby/activity have you picked up during the pandemic?

Gardening.