Meet your candidate: Thomas Martin, running for the Greens in Kamloops-North Thompson

As part of Castanet's 2020 election coverage, candidates in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola were emailed a Q&A. Below is the completed questionnaire, along with an on-camera interview recorded earlier this month at the Castanet Kamloops office. Due to the distance of travel, Fraser-Nicola candidates were not asked to participate in an on-camera interview.

Name: Thomas Martin

Age: 31

Profession: Forestry

Neighbourhood you live in: Currently living in Kelowna – my fiancée was offered a one-year contract there so I moved with her to support her career. I have lived in Brock, Batch, Westsyde, Downtown, and Lower Sahali.

Political party: BC Green Party

Riding: Kamloops-North Thompson

Previous political experience (please include years active): First time in politics!

In three sentences or less, what inspired you to enter the election race?

I work in forestry and I don’t see a future for my industry in what the Liberals and the NDP are offering.

What is the top local issue at the provincial level?

A personal one for me is the lack of family doctors. I first moved to Kamloops in 2011 and I’m still without a family physician.

What local project or service would you advocate for more provincial spending? Where would that money come from?

Centre for the Arts.

Transit and walking/biking infrastructure.

BC Greens are proposing greater funding for transit and green infrastructure.

We are also proposing the direct sharing of resource revenues with municipalities, regional districts, and First Nations. This means a portion of revenues from logging, mining, oil and gas, and etc. would flow directly to towns.

To be clear: I believe we need improvements in housing, education, health care, forestry, natural resources, and justice systems. However, those are province wide and the question was specific to local initiatives.

How could the B.C. improve its response to COVID-19?

Keep taking it seriously, keep listening to the evidence, and keep reacting as the situation change. The impacts are impossible to fully predict so we need to keep on top of the situation, anticipate the issues the best we can, and react quickly to changing situations.

What is the best way for B.C. to deal with climate change?

Look at the evidence; a carbon tax is an effective and cost-effective way to reduce emissions. From my understanding it has some weakness around encouraging innovation so it needs to be complemented with policies geared towards innovation. (And yes, the BC Greens have plans for this. One such plan is a $1-billion innovation fund)

Beyond Kamloops, what is the number one issue facing B.C. (besides COVID-19)?

Climate change.

Younger voters typically vote less than older voters. How will you engage and encourage young voters to participate in democracy this election?

I’m trying to be as active as possible on social media. I’m typically a fairly private individual and not active on social media despite being a millennial — so it’s not coming naturally to me.

I think speaking to issues that are relevant to people in my age group and younger helps — issues like childcare, housing affordability, climate change and education.

What hobby/activity have you picked up during the pandemic?

Making pizza from scratch.