Meet your candidate: Dennis Giesbrecht, running for the BC Conservatives in Kamloops-North Thompson

As part of Castanet's 2020 election coverage, candidates in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola were emailed a Q&A. Below is the completed questionnaire, along with an on-camera interview recorded earlier this month at the Castanet Kamloops office. Due to the distance of travel, Fraser-Nicola candidates were not asked to participate in an on-camera interview.

Name: Dennis Giesbrecht

Age: 50

Profession: Industrial inspector

Neighbourhood you live in: Dallas

Political party: BC Conservatives

Riding: Kamloops-North Thompson

Previous political experience (please include years active): Civic election candidate (2016, 2018)

In three sentences or less, what inspired you to enter the election race?

A voice to represent industry workers has been absent at a provincial level. I want to be that voice.

What is the top local issue at the provincial level?

Economic recovery from COVID-19.

What local project or service would you advocate for more provincial spending? Where would that money come from?

Accessible recovery facilities for mental health and addiction. Monies should come from tax funds from alcohol and cannabis.

How could the B.C. improve its response to COVID-19?

Regionalizing restrictions so businesses can reopen instead of being penalized for other regions increase in cases.

What is the best way for B.C. to deal with climate change?

An environmental plan to deal with GHG, not a tax plan.

Beyond Kamloops, what is the number one issue facing B.C. (besides COVID-19)?

B.C. needs to work on breaking down provincial and international trade barriers. We need to get our environmentally and socially conscious products to market.

Younger voters typically vote less than older voters. How will you engage and encourage young voters to participate in democracy this election?

This will be hard to do with COVID-19 restrictions. I plan to use social media to connect.

What hobby/activity have you picked up during the pandemic?

More time to drive my wife crazy.