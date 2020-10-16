Meet your candidate: Anna Thomas, running for the BC NDP in Kamloops-South Thompson

As part of Castanet's 2020 election coverage, candidates in Kamloops-South Thompson, Kamloops-North Thompson and Fraser-Nicola were emailed a Q&A. Below is the completed questionnaire, along with an on-camera interview recorded earlier this month at the Castanet Kamloops office. Due to the distance of travel, Fraser-Nicola candidates were not asked to participate in an on-camera interview.

Name: Anna Thomas

Age: 45

Profession: Contractor, social advocate, volunteer.

Neighbourhood you live in: Brock

Political party: BC NDP

Riding: Kamloops-South Thompson

Previous political experience (please include years active): Native Women's Association of Canada second vice-president (2018-19) and BC Native Women's Association president (2018-20)

In three sentences or less, what inspired you to enter the election race?

I am the first Indigenous woman to ever run as MLA in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding. I am breaking glass ceilings just by having my name on the ballot!

What is the top local issue at the provincial level?

COVID-19 recovery plan.

What local project or service would you advocate for more provincial spending?

We need wrap-around services for youth. Where would that money come from? I would advocate at the provincial and federal level. As well it would be key to collaborate with different agencies and organizations.

How could the B.C. improve its response to COVID-19?

I believe the NDP government is working as quickly and efficiently as they possibly can during these unforeseen times.

What is the best way for B.C. to deal with climate change?

BC NDP has already started in a good way with CleanBC and UNDRIP.

Beyond Kamloops, what is the number one issue facing B.C. (besides COVID-19)?

Opioid crisis.

Younger voters typically vote less than older voters. How will you engage and encourage young voters to participate in democracy this election?

Social media is a huge avenue for engagement. Online engagements as well safe social distancing meet and greets at local parks.

What hobby/activity have you picked up during the pandemic?

lanting vegetables and flowers followed by food preservation.