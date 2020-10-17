Kamloops man hopes to raise awareness about important issues by boasting wacky haircut

A Kamloops man has started a movement and he hopes other dads will join.

Nathaniel Martin created 'Cutober,' where dads let their kids give them a haircut and walk around looking silly with a horrible haircut for the month of October, all while raising money and awareness for mental health and domestic violence resources.

At the beginning of the month, Martin sat in a chair and let his six-year-old daughter Abriella cut his hair, however she wanted.

"She always brushes my hair and pretends it's a salon," Martin tells Castanet. "I hadn't cut my hair since the lockdown started in March, so I asked if she actually wanted to cut dad's hair, and her eyes got big and she excitedly said yes."

Martin hopes his silly haircut will be a conversation starter.

"I start a conversation with a person and I lead to telling them that my six-year-old cut my hair," Martin says. "Generally, you see a sigh of relief from the person realizing I'm not crazy, and then I explain what it's about."

It was the perfect idea to raise money and awareness about issues Martin feels are prevalent in the community, now more than ever: mental health and domestic violence.

"I want the community to be able to get involved. Through my GoFundMe site, people can donate to the United Way, which deals with a lot of the same issues," he explains.

"I work at Highland Valley Copper, and they also got on board with donation by payroll deductions. Employees have signed up voluntarily through a sheet and decide how much money will come off their payroll. The final donation amount will then be split into two cheques equally for the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and the Canadian Mental Health Association," he continues.

In addition to his funds raised, Martin says he will keep his daughter's haircut for one minute per dollar in the month of November.

"So every dollar buys an extra minute of me with this hair. Right now, I'm looking at an extra day," he adds.

Martin says one of the best parts about Cutober was watching Abriella get serious about being his hairstylist.

"There was a lot of brushing my hair, spraying my hair — I got pretty wet from the spray bottle before she actually picked up the scissors and started cutting. Once she started cutting, she got really into it. She was very professional and quiet. She directed me to turn my head in certain directions," he laughs.

Until the end of Cutober, Martin will continue to rock his wacky cut.

"I'm getting a lot of raised eyebrows. I'm actually trying to get a hoodie printed that says 'I let my daughter cut my hair for Cutober' written on it. Hopefully, it will start a conversation with random strangers."

Martin says he is passionate about caring for his community and he wants other men to join the movement.

"I'm hoping next year more dads will join," he tells Castanet.

Watch the video above to see Martin's hair before his cut, a time lapse of his daughter cutting it, and the final result.