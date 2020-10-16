COVID-19 cluster at Merritt Tim Hortons being investigated

Photo: Google Maps

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Tim Hortons in Merritt.

Interior Health says the restaurant at 3340 River Ranch Road has closed down while contact tracing is underway.

“The owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant and we appreciate Tim Hortons efforts and cooperation in managing this situation,” IH said in a statement. “The business has appropriate precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public and our investigation has determined that there was no COVID-19 exposure to the general public.”

Interior Health says it will be contacting anyone who may have been exposed. A total number of positive cases was not released.

IH says it is increasing testing capacity in Merritt to accommodate additional demand. The health authority emphasized that testing is not required if you do not have symptoms.

IH also shared information from the BC CDC that states the risk of exposure from touching surfaces is very low.

“There is a theoretical risk that a person infected with COVID-19 could spread the virus by sneezing on food or by directly touching food with their hands. However, there have been no cases reported of such transmission with COVID-19,” IH said.