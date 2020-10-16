Police arrest five anti-pipeline protesters in Kamloops

Photo: Facebook/@Wethesecwepemc Five demonstrators were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Yesterday at 12:40 p.m., Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of demonstrators gathering at the Trans Mountain (TMX) drill site on Mission Flats Road in Kamloops.

According to a police release, the demonstrators were blocking work trucks from driving through the facility gate.

Three demonstrators, a 69-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman, refused to move away from the gate when officers engaged with them.

The 57-year-old-woman had her arm tied to the fence with a zap strap, the release notes.

TMX security staff advised the group of the court-ordered injunction in effect. Officers then read the BC Supreme Court injunction, but the three demonstrators remained at the gate until they were arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order, issued on June 1, 2018.

Photo: Facebook/@Wethesecwepemc

Simultaneously, a second group of demonstrators blocked an active work site on the south mountain slope.

A 43-year-old-woman was arrested for allegedly breaching the court-ordered injunction, but she refused to leave and attached herself to a bulldozer.

All four were transported to the Kamloops RCMP detachment for processing and released on condition. They are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20, 2021.

At the same time, a fifth person, a 32-year-old woman, was observed destroying survey stakes across the road from the drill site, and police arrested her for mischief. She was released without charges.

"A reminder that demonstrators have the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest and companies have a lawful right to complete their mandated work. The RCMP is working hard to protect both of these rights and ensure all parties and public are kept safe," says Cpl. Madonna Saunderson in the release.

According to the demonstrators' official Facebook page, "We, the Secwepemc: Virtual Unity Camp to stop Transmountain Pipeline," all demonstrators who were arrested attended a sacred fire after being released yesterday.