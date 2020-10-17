Castanet sits down with John Horgan for one-on-one interview

Photo: The Canadian Press John Horgan

UPDATE: 8:10 a.m.

Due to a small flight delay, the John Horgan interview has been pushed back to about 8:40 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

John Horgan, the leader of the BC NDP, is in Kamloops this morning.

Castanet will be sitting down with Horgan at Thompson Rivers University, for a one-on-one interview.

You can catch the interview live on Castanet at about 8:15 a.m.

Horgan's trip to the Tournament Capital comes just one week before the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Representing the NDP locally are Sadie Hunter (Kamloops-North Thompson) and Anna Thomas (Kamloops-South Thompson).

Meanwhile, Trevor Bolin, the leader of the BC Conservatives is also in town. He and Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Dennis Giesbrecht will be at Jaxsen Pacific to speak with owner Evan Angel, and with Shawn McLeod next door at Valhalla Smoke House, to discuss issues faced by B.C.’s small businesses.

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kamloops on Oct. 20 to announce additional funding for the city's Car 40 program.

Sonia Furstenau, leader of the BC Greens, has not made a trip to the River City.