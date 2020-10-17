BC NDP leader John Horgan promises Kamloops cancer care centre

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

A Kamloops councillor who's been undergoing cancer treatments in Kelowna for more than three years spoke about her challenges at John Horgan's announcement at Thompson Rivers' University Saturday.

Horgan, the BC NDP leader, made his first Kamloops stop of the campaign, to talk about the new regional cancer care centre he's promised for Kamloops.

Dale Bass, a Kamloops councillor, said she's made the trip from Kamloops to Kelowna 27 times to get cancer treatment.

“It takes you from your friends,” Bass said. “It takes you from your home, it put you into a stressful situation that you don't need when you're fighting cancer.

“I'm really, really looking forward to the day when Anna [Thomas, NDP candidate for Kamloops-South Thompson] and my friend Sadie [Hunter, NDP candidate for Kamloops-North Thompson] will be representing the government with a groundbreaking for a cancer facility in Kamloops.”

Horgan, who's a cancer survivor himself, noted the BC Liberals have made a similar campaign promise to Kamloops.

“They seem to be emulating a whole bunch of policies, they also say they're in favour of $10-a-day childcare ... I say why don't you vote for the people who really mean it," Horgan said.

In the run up to the 1991 election, a past NDP party made a similar promise for a Kamloops cancer centre campaign, but that was never delivered on.

“I can't speak for 30 years ago, I can speak for right now,” Horgan said in response. “For the past three and a half years, we've been delivering healthcare services right here in Kamloops.”

Horgan said if his government is re-elected, the Kamloops cancer care centre will be delivered “within the mandate of the next government.”

The centre is part of the NDP's $450-million, 10-year cancer plan.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

John Horgan is in Kamloops making an announcement at Thompson Rivers University Saturday morning.

Castanet is live streaming the announcement.

Keep an eye on Castanet later Saturday morning for Castanet's one-on-one interview with Horgan.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

John Horgan, the leader of the BC NDP, is in Kamloops this morning.

Castanet will be sitting down with Horgan at Thompson Rivers University, for a one-on-one interview.

Horgan's trip to the Tournament Capital comes just one week before the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Representing the NDP locally are Sadie Hunter (Kamloops-North Thompson) and Anna Thomas (Kamloops-South Thompson).

Meanwhile, Trevor Bolin, the leader of the BC Conservatives is also in town. He and Kamloops-North Thompson candidate Dennis Giesbrecht will be at Jaxsen Pacific to speak with owner Evan Angel, and with Shawn McLeod next door at Valhalla Smoke House, to discuss issues faced by B.C.’s small businesses.

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kamloops on Oct. 20 to announce additional funding for the city's Car 40 program.

Sonia Furstenau, leader of the BC Greens, has not made a trip to the River City.