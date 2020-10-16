Shots fired on Columbia Street: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Nathan Ritchie The corner of Pemberton Terrace and Columbia Street.

9:18 a.m.

School District 73 has placed Sa-Hali Secondary School and Beattie Elementary on a "hold and secure" out of an abundance of caution.

"Students will remain indoors until school staff are notified by the RCMP that the situation is resolved," reads a pop-up on the SD73 website. "At this time there is no threat to staff or students."

SD73 asks parents and visitors to stay away from the schools for the time-being.

UPDATE: 9:08 a.m.

A woman by the name of Lisa, who's staying at the Hospitality Inn and did not want to use her last name, tells Castanet reporter Amandalina Letterio that she heard four gun shots at 7 a.m. this morning.

"The scene seems pretty calm, they just don't want anyone near it," Letterio says. "Some officers are yelling at people to stay back."

Some raw video of the scene on Columbia Street West. Heavy police presence. A woman by the name of Lisa, who’s staying at the Hospitality Inn, tells @amandalinal she heard 4 gun shots around 7 a.m. this morning. #Kamloops @CastanetKam pic.twitter.com/ss0bD2Xk4K — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) October 16, 2020

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Witness Nathan Ritchie says there are lots of police units on scene.

"Saw ERT (emergency response team) members with camo and rifles, last count was 12 RCMP units," he tells Castanet. "One lane heading down Columbia is open, rest closed."

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

ORIGINAL: 7:59 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are investigating multiple shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

Police are asking citizens to avoid this area as there may be a risk to the public.

There is currently a heavy police presence, including road closures.

Castanet will update this story when we have more information.