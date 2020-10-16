163888
Kamloops  

Individual suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound: Kamloops RCMP

1 with gunshot wound

Amandalina Letterio / Tereza Verenca - | Story: 313560

UPDATE: 10:52 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP say one individual is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at Royal Inland Hospital.

In a news release, police say they were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street West around 7:30 a.m., for several reports of shots being fired. 

"Upon arrival, police were unable to locate any suspects and the area was contained for investigation and safety," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in the release. "Initial reports indicate a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted."

Columbia Street West is still closed at this hour, while police ensure the scene is safe and there's no danger to the public.

"As this is a multiple unit hotel area, this may take some time," Michels says. 

He notes Sa-Hali Secondary and Beattie Elementary remain in a hold and secure until police investigate further. 

"We would like to thank the public for their patience due to the road closure during this time. As this investigation continues, we will provide further updates," Michels adds.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting incident or has information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.

School District 73 has placed Sa-Hali Secondary School and Beattie Elementary on a "hold and secure" out of an abundance of caution.

"Students will remain indoors until school staff are notified by the RCMP that the situation is resolved," reads a pop-up on the SD73 website. "At this time there is no threat to staff or students."

SD73 asks parents and visitors to stay away from the schools for the time-being. 

UPDATE: 9:08 a.m.

A woman by the name of Lisa, who's staying at the Hospitality Inn and did not want to use her last name, tells Castanet reporter Amandalina Letterio that she heard five gun shots at 7 a.m. this morning.

"The scene seems pretty calm, they just don't want anyone near it," Letterio says. "Some officers are yelling at people to stay back."

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Witness Nathan Ritchie says there are lots of police units on scene.

"Saw ERT (emergency response team) members with camo and rifles, last count was 12 RCMP units," he tells Castanet. "One lane heading down Columbia is open, rest closed."

ORIGINAL: 7:59 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are investigating multiple shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

Police are asking citizens to avoid this area as there may be a risk to the public.

There is currently a heavy police presence, including road closures.

Castanet will update this story when we have more information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164189


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4121059
550 Barra Lane
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,000
more details
163625


162942


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Copper - Pending Adoption
Copper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


163183


Friday Fails- October 16, 2020

Galleries
Bad days happen.
Friday Fails- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jesse Williams officially single again after divorce battle
Showbiz
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has finalized his divorce...
Thank you, Mama – camping edition
Must Watch
Lazy Raccoon crawls like a turtle to eat snacks
Must Watch
Check out how lazy this pet raccoon is as he crawls across the...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
162890