Individual suffers non-life-threatening gunshot wound: Kamloops RCMP

UPDATE: 10:52 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP say one individual is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at Royal Inland Hospital.

In a news release, police say they were called to the 500 block of Columbia Street West around 7:30 a.m., for several reports of shots being fired.

"Upon arrival, police were unable to locate any suspects and the area was contained for investigation and safety," writes Sgt. Darren Michels in the release. "Initial reports indicate a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted."

Columbia Street West is still closed at this hour, while police ensure the scene is safe and there's no danger to the public.

"As this is a multiple unit hotel area, this may take some time," Michels says.

He notes Sa-Hali Secondary and Beattie Elementary remain in a hold and secure until police investigate further.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience due to the road closure during this time. As this investigation continues, we will provide further updates," Michels adds.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting incident or has information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477.

UPDATE: 9:18 a.m.

School District 73 has placed Sa-Hali Secondary School and Beattie Elementary on a "hold and secure" out of an abundance of caution.

"Students will remain indoors until school staff are notified by the RCMP that the situation is resolved," reads a pop-up on the SD73 website. "At this time there is no threat to staff or students."

SD73 asks parents and visitors to stay away from the schools for the time-being.

UPDATE: 9:08 a.m.

A woman by the name of Lisa, who's staying at the Hospitality Inn and did not want to use her last name, tells Castanet reporter Amandalina Letterio that she heard five gun shots at 7 a.m. this morning.

"The scene seems pretty calm, they just don't want anyone near it," Letterio says. "Some officers are yelling at people to stay back."

Some raw video of the scene on Columbia Street West. Heavy police presence. A woman by the name of Lisa, who’s staying at the Hospitality Inn, tells @amandalinal she heard 4 gun shots around 7 a.m. this morning. #Kamloops @CastanetKam pic.twitter.com/ss0bD2Xk4K — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) October 16, 2020

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Witness Nathan Ritchie says there are lots of police units on scene.

"Saw ERT (emergency response team) members with camo and rifles, last count was 12 RCMP units," he tells Castanet. "One lane heading down Columbia is open, rest closed."

Photo: Amandalina Letterio

ORIGINAL: 7:59 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP are investigating multiple shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

Police are asking citizens to avoid this area as there may be a risk to the public.

There is currently a heavy police presence, including road closures.

Castanet will update this story when we have more information.