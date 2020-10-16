164209
Kamloops  

BC Interior Community Foundation has funding available for local charities

$65k available for charities

The BC Interior Community Foundation (BCICF) is working with national agencies to help bring more funding to local charities.

A second round of funding is available through the foundation and its partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, the United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, this time with $64,190 available. The money comes from the federal governments $350m Emergency Community Support Fund.

The money can be used in different ways, from paying staff to acquiring resources to other ways that help their communities deal with the pandemic.

With COVID infection rates rebounding, continued support at a community level is vital says BCICF executive director Rob Miller. Charities are the ones providing those services.

"For over six months, they have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most," he says in a press release. "But the reality is, they’re struggling with increased demand at the same time as revenues have decreased."

He hopes the money will help bring stability to those who receive funding.

“Charities and non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, helping the most vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 crisis," says Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen in a press release.

For more information, click here.

