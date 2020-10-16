Nature lover records cougar and kittens 25 minutes from downtown Kamloops

Tom Beeke, a Kamloops nature enthusiast, captured video footage of a cougar and her three cubs just 25 minutes from the downtown core.

According to Beeke, the footage was captured on his 'trap camera,' something he uses to birdwatch and capture video of wildlife. He keeps this camera mounted on a tree and then posts pictures, videos and information to his website.

"It's extremely rare to get a cougar with kittens on a camera trail. It's almost unheard of. The fact that they walked by that camera is an amazing experience," explains Beeke.

He notes the cougar and her cubs all looked like they were in good health. "It's great to know that this type of wildlife exists so close to where people live and they're doing fine. It's good to know that they're living in wild areas and not getting into trouble by staying out of the cities," he says.

When asked if the proximity of the cougars should concern people, Beeke says Kamloopsians should not worry. "Cougars are in the area, we live in cougar country," he laughs.

"If you do see a cougar, make yourself as big as possible. Pick up children, pick up pets. Throw things at it, scream, yell, stamp, jump. Break a tree branch and start swinging at it — because if you see it, it has had its eye on you for a very long time," Beeke tells Castanet.

Beeke is not your average nature lover.

"I lived in China for 12 years and taught a course called Environmental Wildlife 12, a grade 12 level course, that I created. I also taught geography 12 and I did some bird watch guiding. Now I'm trying to do the same thing here," Beeke says.

Currently, he is a geography teacher at Maple Leaf High School on the Thompson Rivers University Campus.

Also included in his video is footage of a black bear, a lynx, a coyote and more.