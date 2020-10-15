Police investigating fatal shooting in Merritt

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is in Merritt to investigate a fatal shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Merritt RCMP responded to a shooting in the 2600-block of Granite Avenue, where officers discovered a 20-year-old man "in medical distress."

He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where he was later pronounced dead.

"Merritt RCMP has secured the scene and major crime investigators will be in the Granite Avenue area as it continues its investigation into this incident," said S/Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

"Although the investigation is in its infancy, this occurrence appears to be targeted in nature, and police do not believe there is any further risk to public safety," he adds.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.