162805
160859
Kamloops  

Man sent to hospital after hitting himself with a bottle

Man hits self with bottle

- | Story: 313458

A man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital late last month after a strange incident.

An ambulance was called to a home in Chase, and soon called for police back up, according to an RCMP press release.

"Police were told that the 35 year old male was intoxicated, had hit himself in the head with a bottle and was bleeding on the floor," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release.

When police arrived the man was still on the floor and, "being belligerent in general," according to the release. In addition to the head wound it looked like he had dislocated his shoulder as well.

"There were no allegations of any assault, so it seems he somehow did it to himself," states Kennedy.

He was taken to the Kamloops hospital for treatment.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4237404
#B5a 2893 Robinson Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,000
more details
163625


162942


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Copper - Pending Adoption
Copper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


163183


Absolute Perfection

Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.
Absolute Perfection (2)
Galleries
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Our house wasn’t a home while filming reality TV series’
Showbiz
Sharon Osbourne "understands" eldest daughter...
3-year-old’s reaction to eating salt and vinegar chips is all of us
Must Watch
“This is terrible! … I love it!”
Impressive juggling
Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163259