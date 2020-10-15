Man sent to hospital after hitting himself with a bottle

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital late last month after a strange incident.

An ambulance was called to a home in Chase, and soon called for police back up, according to an RCMP press release.

"Police were told that the 35 year old male was intoxicated, had hit himself in the head with a bottle and was bleeding on the floor," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release.

When police arrived the man was still on the floor and, "being belligerent in general," according to the release. In addition to the head wound it looked like he had dislocated his shoulder as well.

"There were no allegations of any assault, so it seems he somehow did it to himself," states Kennedy.

He was taken to the Kamloops hospital for treatment.