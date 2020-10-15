Man comes forward in 100 Mile House fake cash incident, while fake money continues to circulate

Photo: 100 Mile House RCMP A woman was discovered using a fake $50 American bill in 100 Mile House

Fake American money continues to circle the Interior with a woman spotted using it at in 100 Mile House yesterday (Oct. 14).

As seen in the above photo, a woman was spotted using a counterfeit $50 American bill the town's FreshCo grocery store. 100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help identify her.

Police are warning businesses in the area be aware that counterfeit currency is being circulated and to be extra vigilant.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 11; a man, who was caught on security camera, was found to be using a $50 USD bill at the Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House.

This morning (Oct. 15), the man came forward to police, repaid the store owner, and apologized for what happened. His identification cannot be released due to privacy reasons, the police state.



100 Mile House RCMP say they knew who the suspect was all along, but were hoping to gather more information.

There was a van involved in the first incident — police say it was also known to them and they will be speaking to the driver.

"There's the potential that anyone could end up with these bills. If you feel you might have come across counterfeit cash, bring it to the bank to check," Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen tells Castanet.



100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate the local source of the counterfeit money. Anyone with information on either file can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.