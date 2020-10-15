162805
162234
Kamloops  

Man comes forward in 100 Mile House fake cash incident, while fake money continues to circulate

More counterfeit cash found

- | Story: 313457

Fake American money continues to circle the Interior with a woman spotted using it at in 100 Mile House yesterday (Oct. 14). 

As seen in the above photo, a woman was spotted using a counterfeit $50 American bill the town's FreshCo grocery store. 100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to help identify her. 

Police are warning businesses in the area be aware that counterfeit currency is being circulated and to be extra vigilant.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 11; a man, who was caught on security camera, was found to be using a $50 USD bill at the Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House.

This morning (Oct. 15), the man came forward to police, repaid the store owner, and apologized for what happened. His identification cannot be released due to privacy reasons, the police state.
 
100 Mile House RCMP say they knew who the suspect was all along, but were hoping to gather more information. 

There was a van involved in the first incident — police say it was also known to them and they will be speaking to the driver.

"There's the potential that anyone could end up with these bills.  If you feel you might have come across counterfeit cash, bring it to the bank to check," Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen tells Castanet.
 
100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate the local source of the counterfeit money. Anyone with information on either file can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4282207
1120 Guisachan Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$509,900
more details
163498




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Copper - Pending Adoption
Copper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >


164258


Impressive juggling

Must Watch
This grandpa has some skills!
Work Memes
Galleries
Waste some time at work by looking at work memes!
Stevie Nicks: ‘Lindsey Buckingham will never rejoin Fleetwood Mac’
Music
Stevie Nicks has no intention of ever performing with her...
Star Wars cantina band
Must Watch
Pug and baby share a basket
Must Watch
Sharing is caring. Don Juan the pug has no choice.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162959
163836