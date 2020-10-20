The Kamloops Art Council is getting ready to host a great big teeny tiny art show right before the holidays

Photo: KAC SMALL//works is on Nov. 20 to Dec. 19.

The Kamloops Arts Council (KAC) is hosting a great big teeny tiny art show.

The SMALL//works art show fundraiser is an opportunity for artists to showcase their work and support the KAC.

This local art exhibition will take place at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, from Nov. 20 until Dec. 19, just in time for the holiday season.

"We typically showcase approximately 350 to 400 pieces of original locally made artwork, both 2D and 3D. Each piece is under 200 square inches in size and all artwork is priced under $300. It is a fundraiser for the KAC so we split the sales 50/50 with the artists," says Terri Hadwin, executive director of the Kamloops Arts Council.

The community will be able to purchase art right off the wall and leave with it.

Artists have until Nov. 1 to apply to be part of the exhibit (up to 10 pieces can be submitted). The KAC has nearly 100 submissions of artwork already.

A system will be in place to limit the number of people in the galleries at one time, to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

