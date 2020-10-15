Kamloops Fire Rescue is looking for paid on-call firefighters

Photo: Brendan Kergin Kamloops Fire Rescue is hiring

Ever thought about becoming a fire fighter?

Kamloops Fire Rescue (KFR) is looking for paid on-call firefighters. In a news release, KFR says its looking for "fit, motivated citizens who are committed to serving their communities."

KFR is looking for people who near three stations:

Fire Station No. 4, 615 Porterfield Road, serving Westsyde

Fire Station No. 5, Heffley Creek Road, serving Rayleigh and Heffley Creek

Fire Station No. 6, 5300 Dallas Drive, serving Dallas and Barnhartvale

Distance to the stations is important to reduce response time.

Those hired will respond to fires and emergency calls, deal with routine equipment maintenance and train weekly.

Anyone interested in applying can visit Fire Station No. 1 at 1205 Summit Dr., from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and get a manual that outlines what ti takes to make the cut.

Although training is provided, preference will be given to those with National Fire Protection Association accreditation.



Applications need to be in by Nov. 15, 2020. Screening will take about eight weeks, after which successful applicants will be contacted. Learn more about paid on-call recruitment with KFR, click here.