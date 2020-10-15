164209
Pop-up shop to bring a bit of weirdness to Kamloops North Shore

Like many other events, the Misfit Night Market was cancelled earlier this year due to COVID-19.

But the idea is back in a new form.

Jess Santos has organized the Misfit Night Market Pop-Up Shop, a one night retail outlet filled with products from local makers and artists. The one-off store at 443 Tranquille Rd. will open up on All Hallows' Eve eve — Friday Oct. 30 — from 5 to 10 p.m.

"I figured I’d keep it spooky," Santos says of her date choice.

For that one night it'll be filled with a wide range of items, including zines, T-shirts, oddities and lingerie, More traditional items will be on hand too, like ceramics and jewelry.

"Hopefully, people will be able to get some holiday shopping in a little bit early," Santos says.

Instead of a more traditional market, it'll be set up like a store with Santos working as the shop clerk. This is to allow more people in the small space. It'll be capped at six customers at a time, as part of pandemic protocols. Masks will also be required.

The original Misfit Night Market was planned for late March, but was cancelled after COVID-19 arrived. Santos had planned for a soft launch to see how well the idea did in reality. She's been able to reconnect with many of the same vendors who were going to be part of that plan and says about half will be part of the pop-up.

"COVID kinda threw a little wrench into things," she tells Castanet. "I'm excited to go forward with this little tweaked idea."

Next year, she wants to continue working on the idea and wants to recreate something similar.

Doors open Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at 443 Tranquille Rd. Things will wrap up around 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

