Kamloops  

Castanet hit the streets to ask how people are feeling about giving out candy this year

Candy out or lights out?

Canada's top doctors say trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as COVID-19 precautions are taken. 

It can be safe when people respect physical distancing, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and ensure treats are pre-packaged.

Health officials even recommend using a hockey stick to hand out treats or having a pool noodle handy to remind people to stay two metres apart.  

Castanet hit the streets to ask, will you be giving out candy this year?

Read more about what Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says here.

