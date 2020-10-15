164156
Kamloops  

Chase RCMP stumble upon suspicious fire

Nothing of value damaged

Chase RCMP were lucky late last month when they happened to find a suspicious fire.

On Sept. 21, around 2:40 a.m., police found a small brush fire down the road from their station near the intersection of Alymer Road and Shuswap Avenue, according to a press release. A log was burning with flames around four feet high.

Police deemed the event suspicious as it had rained heavily the day before, according to the release, and it would have taken significant effort to get a fire that size going in those conditions.

Firefighters from the Chase Fire Department attended the scene and quickly doused the flames.

Chase RCMP note it wasn't the first recent suspicious fire.

"Nothing of value was damaged; however, this is another in a series of suspicious fires that has kept the
Chase Fire Department busy this summer," writes Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release.

