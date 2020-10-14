Party with loud music earns man $500 ticket

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Some loud, late-night tunes cost a North Shuswap man last month.

Neighbours reported a party in the Lee Creek area, at the western edge of Shuswap Lake, to Chase RCMP on Sept. 19, with loud swearing and music. Police were detached and arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m., where they could hear music from the road despite the home being set back a ways.

"The property representative met police at the road. He was immediately rude and uncooperative with police," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a police release. "He attempted to prevent police from entering his property by using his gate to shove them back."

Eventually, he left the roadside and went back to the house, without giving police his name or identification.

Police waited 10 minutes while the loud music and yelling continued. They then issued the man a $500 bylaw violation ticket for allowing "noise that disturbs any person."

The music was subsequently turned down. Police then left the scene.