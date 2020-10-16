Parts of Tranquille Road to reopen to traffic: City of Kamloops

Photo: Pexels

Road users in Brocklehurst will be a little less reliant on detours soon as most of Tranquille Road will be partly reopened.

As of tomorrow (Oct. 17), Tranquille Road will be partially reopened between Southill and Holt streets, according to a City of Kamloops press release, with a single lane in each direction. All-way stops will be set up at the intersection of Desmond Street and Tranquille Road and at the intersection of Holt Street and Tranquille.

Busses will return to that section of Tranquille on Saturday as well, with most stops reopening, according to the city. For more information on the transit impact, click here.

A section of Tranquille between Singh Street and Cambridge Court will remain closed to all but local traffic (people with driveways on that section).

Construction on the second phase of the Tranquille sanitary main is expected to continue through to fall 2021 after its launch was delayed by COVID-19.

"We thank you for your patience," the city says in the release. "While every attempt is made to minimize the impact on residents, business owners, motorists, transit users, and pedestrians during construction, delays and congestion are inevitable and should be expected."