163888
162234
Kamloops  

Parts of Tranquille Road to reopen to traffic: City of Kamloops

Attn. Tranquille commuters

- | Story: 313341

Road users in Brocklehurst will be a little less reliant on detours soon as most of Tranquille Road will be partly reopened.

As of tomorrow (Oct. 17), Tranquille Road will be partially reopened between Southill and Holt streets, according to a City of Kamloops press release, with a single lane in each direction. All-way stops will be set up at the intersection of Desmond Street and Tranquille Road and at the intersection of Holt Street and Tranquille.

Busses will return to that section of Tranquille on Saturday as well, with most stops reopening, according to the city. For more information on the transit impact, click here.

A section of Tranquille between Singh Street and Cambridge Court will remain closed to all but local traffic (people with driveways on that section).

Construction on the second phase of the Tranquille sanitary main is expected to continue through to fall 2021 after its launch was delayed by COVID-19.

"We thank you for your patience," the city says in the release. "While every attempt is made to minimize the impact on residents, business owners, motorists, transit users, and pedestrians during construction, delays and congestion are inevitable and should be expected."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

164201


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4220351
3923 Woodell Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$579,900
more details
164201


162204


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Copper - Pending Adoption
Copper - Pending Adoption Kamloops SPCA >




TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday brighter.
TGIF Gifs- October 16, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Angry rabbit
Must Watch
Rabbit won’t stop stomping his foot.
Elton John and Eminem plotting album collaboration
Music
Elton John and Eminem are planning to team up for a joint album.
Incredible acroyoga
Must Watch
Now THAT’S amazing.  




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162188
162890