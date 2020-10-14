164156
Fake American bills used at Tim Hortons: 100 Mile House RCMP

Funny money in Interior

Beware, there's some funny money in the area.

That's the word from 100 Mile House RCMP, after a man used fake American currency twice this weekend at the town's Tim Hortons.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), a man entered the Tim Hortons at two different times and purchased items at the counter with counterfeit American $50 bills. The two transactions totalled around $130.

When he left he got into a white SUV, possible a Chevrolet Uplander, according to a press release from the RCMP. The vehicle may have had other occupants.

"The 100 Mile House RCMP are advising other businesses in the area be aware counterfeit currency is being circulated and to be extra vigilant. Please report similar activity to the 100 Mile House RCMP," says Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in the release.

At the time of the transactions, the man was bearded and wearing a black ball cap, a red jacket and a black backpack.

Anyone with tips is asked to call police at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

