Overlander Ski Club will be making slight modifications to its upcoming ski season

Photo: The Overlander Ski Club The Overlander Ski Club makes slight modifications this year to best ensure social distancing.

The Overlander Ski Club in Kamloops says it's the perfect place for social distancing this winter, so there will only be slight modifications to its 2020-21 season.

In a news release, the ski club says 'less faces and more spaces' for the over 16,000 people who use the Stake Lake ski and snowshoe trails every winter, just 25 km south of the city on Lac Le Jeune Road.

Overlander is implementing limits to the use of washrooms and the day lodge. However, visitors will still be able to enjoy wide open spaces on the more than 60 km of cross-country ski trails and 12 km of snowshoe trails.

The club will continue to offer both ski and snowshoe rentals this season.

For more information, click here.