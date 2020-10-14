Old Navy opening in Kamloops on Halloween

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Old Navy has announced when they'll be coming in to port at Aberdeen Mall.

The nautically named (though not nautically themed) clothing store will open doors Saturday, Oct. 31, according to the Aberdeen Mall website. News of the store's plans came a year before.

A spokesperson for the store previously told Castanet that the opening was slated for early November.

The shop is one of three to fill the space left by the Sears departure a couple of years ago. Marshalls has already opened, while Fresh Street Market plans to open in mid-November.

The international clothing giant is part of the same company as Gap (which has a location in the same mall) and Banana Republic. The company's website notes masks are required in all stores.