163427
160859
Kamloops  

Old Navy opening in Kamloops on Halloween

Old Navy opening Oct. 31

- | Story: 313324

Old Navy has announced when they'll be coming in to port at Aberdeen Mall.

The nautically named (though not nautically themed) clothing store will open doors Saturday, Oct. 31, according to the Aberdeen Mall website. News of the store's plans came a year before.

A spokesperson for the store previously told Castanet that the opening was slated for early November.

The shop is one of three to fill the space left by the Sears departure a couple of years ago. Marshalls has already opened, while Fresh Street Market plans to open in mid-November.

The international clothing giant is part of the same company as Gap (which has a location in the same mall) and Banana Republic. The company's website notes masks are required in all stores.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4231454
304-1494 Graham St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$298,000
more details
163766


163426


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >


163374


Jonah Hill and fiancee split, end engagement

Showbiz
Jonah Hill and fiancee Gianna Santos have reportedly split, ending their engagement. The news was first reported by People...
Barista brings the extra whipped cream
Must Watch
“I work at Starbucks and wanted to overdramatize a...
“Oh God, it’s Mom.”
Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163836