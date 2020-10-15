Head-on collision causes car motor to land in field 100 feet away

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Five people were sent to hospital in late September after a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Monte Creek.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 a black Chevrolet Cobalt lost control going around a bend near Duck Range Road on the highway southeast of Kamloops. As it spun, a white Honda Pilot coming the opposite direction was unable to avoid the collision, according to a release from Chase RCMP.

The Pilot hit the Cobalt on the passenger side, sheering the front of the car off.

"Due to the force of the collision, the motor was ejected from the Chevy, landing in a field approximately 100 feet away," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release.

The driver of the Cobalt and the Pilot's occupants (a driver and three passengers) were taken to hospital for treatment. All are expected to recover, according to the release.