VIDEO: Dad creates Kamloops memories for sons before Brazil move

A Brazilian man is doing everything in his power to ensure his two sons have lasting memories of their life in Kamloops before they move back to Brazil.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the city helped him do just that.

"I don't know where it came from, but he has this thing for garbage trucks. He always makes a point of stopping and talking about garbage trucks whenever he sees them," explains Rodrigo Leme.

Leme and his family have been living in Kamloops since 2018 and they love it here. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused Leme to lose his job and has pushed them into a decision to move back to Brazil.

Despite his disappointment about leaving, Leme says he wants to give his sons as many beautiful memories of Kamloops before they hop on a plane.

"When we decided we were going back to Brazil, I really wanted to do something special for both of them, so I tweeted the City (of Kamloops) about Tomás' love for garbage trucks and they set up a personal visit."

Tomás, age two, is infatuated with garbage trucks.

"Every Saturday morning, he shouts and goes crazy when he sees the garbage truck go past our window," Leme says.

Absolutely! Call 250-828-3461 and we will help you out. :) — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) October 5, 2020

Yesterday morning, Kyle Lawhead, a civic operations worker at the City of Kamloops, pulled up outside of the family's home to surprise Tomás with a personal tour of the garbage truck.

"I'm a garbage man today because 30 years ago when I was his age, a garbage man took some time out of his day to show me his truck. I'll repay that any chance I get," Lawhead tells Castanet.

In addition to a personal tour, Lawhead brought Tomás a toy garbage truck as a gift.

The toddler, who is shy in front of new people according to his dad, was silently in awe of Lawhead and his wheels. (Watch the video above to see the moment.)

Although Leme is sad to leave Kamloops, he is happy they will be closer to family in Brazil. He says it's a bittersweet feeling.

"This whole garbage truck experience gives you a measure of how people are willing to care for each other here. Kamloops people are courteous and supportive. It's unique. What I'll miss the most is the people here," Leme expresses.

Next on Leme's docket before he leaves is to get his older, six-year-old son a Kamloops Blazers jersey.

"Benicio loves hockey. I've been trying to get him a Blazers jersey but everything is closed so I have been looking online but I'm not sure I'll have time to grab one before we leave," he says.

The Leme family will leave for Brazil on Monday, Oct. 19.