Students not exposed following positive COVID-19 test in Merritt

A school community member in Merritt has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to a letter from School District 58 (Nicola-Similkameen).

Stephen McNiven, superintendent of schools, says the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"We can also confirm that at this time students were not exposed," he says in the letter.

He notes staff supported Interior Health as they undertook contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school district community were in contact with the positive case.

"The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that the school district will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible," McNiven says.

Students should continue to come to school, he continues.

"As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness."

Anyone who has questions about COVID-19 is asked to call 811.

Earlier today, the province said 549 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Twenty-three came from the Interior Health region, bringing the region's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 582.