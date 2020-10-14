163427
Kamloops  

Police called after woman, business owner exchange words over Facebook comments

Facebook fight gets real

- | Story: 313261

Sometimes comments on Facebook lead to real-world consequences.

Chase Mounties were called to a disturbance in Scotch Creek last month after a woman confronted a business owner over comments he had made on Facebook.

On Sept. 17, the woman spotted the business owner outside his business and stopped to have words.

"The conversation did not go well, and the quarrel escalated," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a press release.

Police were called to sort the situation out.

"The male alleged that the female threatened him with a weapon, while the female alleged that the male actually hit her with a weapon and damaged her car," Kennedy says.

In either case, the woman left and came back with her husband.

"(The husband) chased the business owner down the road with a bat — resulting in several calls to police," Kennedy continues.

Mounties arrived and spoke with everyone; each side wanted charges laid against the other. The police are handing the case over to Crown counsel.

No injuries were reported.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

155962


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4284975
3404 Kingfisher Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details


162942


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mars * Bonded To Shiraz*
Mars * Bonded To Shiraz* Kamloops SPCA >


162547


“Oh God, it’s Mom.”

Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from their mother during Washington Journal appearance.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Liam Neeson’s height cost him The Princess Bride role
Showbiz
Liam Neeson missed out on a role in cult family film The Princess...
When food becomes art
Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163989
163836