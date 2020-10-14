Police called after woman, business owner exchange words over Facebook comments

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Sometimes comments on Facebook lead to real-world consequences.

Chase Mounties were called to a disturbance in Scotch Creek last month after a woman confronted a business owner over comments he had made on Facebook.

On Sept. 17, the woman spotted the business owner outside his business and stopped to have words.

"The conversation did not go well, and the quarrel escalated," states Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a press release.

Police were called to sort the situation out.

"The male alleged that the female threatened him with a weapon, while the female alleged that the male actually hit her with a weapon and damaged her car," Kennedy says.

In either case, the woman left and came back with her husband.

"(The husband) chased the business owner down the road with a bat — resulting in several calls to police," Kennedy continues.

Mounties arrived and spoke with everyone; each side wanted charges laid against the other. The police are handing the case over to Crown counsel.

No injuries were reported.