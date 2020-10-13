Woman caught using licence plate from 1966

Photo: Brendan Kergin

While B.C.'s known to have a variety of valid licence plate designs, one woman pushed the limits last month in Sorrento.

Chase RCMP were alerted to a woman driving a car with an "odd looking B.C. licence plate" after she visited Munro's Pharmacy in Sorrento on Sept. 24.

Someone watched the woman drive a short distance in the car and reported it to RCMP, according to a press release.

When Mounties arrived they found the woman still in the vehicle; upon investigation, they found she was prohibited from driving in B.C. They also quickly determined what was strange about the licence plate.

"The odd looking licence plate was actually from 1966, and obviously not valid," states Chase RCMP's Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release. "The female was arrested for driving while prohibited."

A ticket was also issued for the invalid license plate and the car was impounded for seven days.