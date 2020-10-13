163427
164112
Kamloops  

Woman caught using licence plate from 1966

Licence plate out of date

- | Story: 313260

While B.C.'s known to have a variety of valid licence plate designs, one woman pushed the limits last month in Sorrento.

Chase RCMP were alerted to a woman driving a car with an "odd looking B.C. licence plate" after she visited Munro's Pharmacy in Sorrento on Sept. 24.

Someone watched the woman drive a short distance in the car and reported it to RCMP, according to a press release.

When Mounties arrived they found the woman still in the vehicle; upon investigation, they found she was prohibited from driving in B.C. They also quickly determined what was strange about the licence plate.

"The odd looking licence plate was actually from 1966, and obviously not valid," states Chase RCMP's Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release. "The female was arrested for driving while prohibited."

A ticket was also issued for the invalid license plate and the car was impounded for seven days.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161974


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
153165


163374


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


163225


When food becomes art

Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told “don’t play with your food”.
When food becomes art (2)
Galleries
Dog really hates his owner’s off-key singing
Must Watch
Moxxi hilariously responds to a classic Chief Wiggum scene from...
Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project
Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158862
162234