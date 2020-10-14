An author who was born and married in Kamloops doesn't want you to buy his new book

Photo: Adam Pottle Adam Pottle shares images from his book, The Most Amazing Character in the World, with Castanet.

An author who was born in Kamloops is telling people not to buy his children's picture book that recently hit shelves.

Yup, you read that right. Adam Pottle does not want you to buy his book.

"There is one illustration of a character that conforms to a racist stereotype," Pottle tells Castanet via email.

The Most Amazing Character in the World is about a deaf girl named Philomena, who seeks to set her

imagination free, so she creates a character and has frolicking adventures with her.

Pottle, who is also deaf, lived in Ashcroft until he was five, and still visits Kamloops about once a year. He and his wife got married in Kamloops at the South Thompson Inn.

Now, he resides in Saskatoon and has written many books. This is his first children's picture book, which he wrote it in 2017. It was recently published on Sept. 30.

Photo: Adam Pottle Adam Pottle says the illustrations in the book are racist.

"Most of the illustrations in the novel are beautiful and dazzling," he explains. "The character, a wheelchair user, is wearing a kimono and has her hair tied in two buns. She also performs martial arts moves throughout the story. The illustrations set the Asian character apart from the others by having her wearing more traditional clothing, whereas the other characters all wear modern clothing."

"The Asian character also performs martial arts moves and, in one instance, is drawn laughing with her hand lifted to her mouth," he adds.

Concerned about the depiction, Pottle immediately consulted a sensitivity reader, who confirmed his suspicions that the character is an Asian stereotype.

"In our discussions, the sensitivity reader, who generously guided me through the meanings of the illustrations, told me that this character feels Orientalist, 'like she is relegated to the past while the others are contemporary,'" Pottle continues.

The publisher, New York-based Reycraft Books, did not show him the final copy with images until a few weeks before it was released, he says.

"The publisher sent the completed book to reviewers and librarians before I ever saw them. The first review of the book appeared in July; I didn't see the completed book until September. I also never saw preliminary sketches or other drawings."

Straight away, he brought the unsettling images to Reycraft Books' attention.

"I asked them to delay publication so we could fix the illustrations. They declined. I then told them I couldn't support the book in its current state. They said they understood, and they wished me well. That was on Sept. 28, and I haven't heard from them since," he writes in the email.

In an emailed statement to Castanet, Reycraft Books says: "We are saddened to hear Adam Pottle’s account of the communication regarding his input on the artwork of his book. We don’t think it paints an accurate picture of what transpired. Adam saw the final version of the book and wrote to us that 'it looks fantastic.' Shortly thereafter the book received a critical review, and that’s when we began to hear of Adam’s concerns. Right now, however, our focus is on the book and the children who might read it."

The publishing company adds it takes its responsibility to create books "that represent authentically the diverse populations we serve" seriously.

"We are a young publisher committed to improving the execution of our mission with each new book that we create," the statement reads. "Perpetuating any perception of cultural insensitivity or misrepresentation is the antithesis of our goal. For that reason, we have decided to re-assess Pottle’s title in its current form, and will take some time to think about how we might address concerns about the artwork in a way that best supports the young voices we seek to amplify."

"I'd like to know why Reycraft Books is telling other people that they're reassessing the book instead of reaching out and telling me," Pottle says in response to Reycraft's statement.

"You're the second person that they've told; they told another reader that they're pulling the book, but, again, they haven't told me. Because they haven't reached out and told me, it makes me suspicious as to whether they're telling the truth," he adds.

Some bookstores have also found the book's illustrations disturbing and have refused to sell it. Another Story Book Shop in Toronto and McNally Robinson in Saskatoon and Winnipeg are not selling the book. Barnes and Noble in the U.S. has also removed it from its website and Powell's Books has agreed not to sell it.

Photo: Adam Pottle

"It's bittersweet," expresses Pottle. "I wish I didn't have to discourage them from selling it. I wish I could be celebrating the book's publication, but the way the book is illustrated, I can't do that in good conscience."



Unless Reycraft Books decides to make a change, Pottle says he will continue to rescue his story by discouraging people, booksellers, and libraries from buying it. He has even started a movement on Twitter by using the hashtag #RescuePhilomena.

"If my publisher won't listen to me, maybe they'll listen to money," he says.



Until then, Pottle has learned from this experience.

"Sign contracts that give you final approval of the book, including illustrations," he explains. "I hope they do the right thing and pull the book from shelves and fix the illustrations and give me final approval over the new illustrations. I also hope they offer a written apology to me and to Asian readers."