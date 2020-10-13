21-year-old Interior woman dies in weekend car crash

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A multi-vehicle crash caused by a deer claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman on the weekend.

Police were called to a fatal crash on Highway 97 near Highway 99, north of Cache Creek, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says a southbound vehicle hit a deer; the impact of the animal disabled the vehicle and it came to a stop on the highway.

Halskov says one person remained in the vehicle while two others exited.

Another motorist stopped to alert oncoming traffic of the hazard, but sadly, another vehicle hit the disabled vehicle at highway speed.

"A 21-year-old woman standing outside was killed when the disabled vehicle hit her after being struck by the other car," Halskov writes in an email.

The remaining occupants of the disabled vehicle were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injury. Halskov says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The lone driver of the second vehicle, which hit the disabled car, suffered minor injuries.

All involved are from the Central Interior region, he adds, noting criminality is not suspected.