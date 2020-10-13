162805
Kamloops  

21-year-old Interior woman dies in weekend car crash

Deadly crash on Hwy 97

- | Story: 313248

A multi-vehicle crash caused by a deer claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman on the weekend.

Police were called to a fatal crash on Highway 97 near Highway 99, north of Cache Creek, around 8 p.m. on  Oct. 10.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says a southbound vehicle hit a deer; the impact of the animal disabled the vehicle and it came to a stop on the highway. 

Halskov says one person remained in the vehicle while two others exited. 

Another motorist stopped to alert oncoming traffic of the hazard, but sadly, another vehicle hit the disabled vehicle at highway speed.

"A 21-year-old woman standing outside was killed when the disabled vehicle hit her after being struck by the other car," Halskov writes in an email.

The remaining occupants of the disabled vehicle were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injury. Halskov says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. 

The lone driver of the second vehicle, which hit the disabled car, suffered minor injuries.

All involved are from the Central Interior region, he adds, noting criminality is not suspected.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

161973


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details


161500


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


160189


When food becomes art

Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told “don’t play with your food”.
When food becomes art (2)
Galleries
Dog really hates his owner’s off-key singing
Must Watch
Moxxi hilariously responds to a classic Chief Wiggum scene from...
Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project
Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162739
162890