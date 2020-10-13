Lillooet featured in upcoming episode of 'Still Standing'

Photo: Contributed Behind the scenes.

CBC's hit comedy "Still Standing" is putting the spotlight on a small community along the Fraser River.

Host Jonny Harris travels to Lillooet during the Oct. 20 episode.

For those who don't follow the show, Harris has one goal: to discover the hidden comedy in Canada's far-flung small towns.

"After immersing himself in the lives of local characters and unearthing the tall tales in these tiny towns, Jonny delivers a rousing original stand-up comedy routine — a toast, not a roast — for the whole community," states a news release.

Here's a write-up about the Lillooet episode:

The sign on the way into Lillooet says it best: Guaranteed Rugged. Its roads are rugged, its landscape is rugged, its desert-like climate is rugged, and for decades its main economic driver, forestry, has been a very rugged job. While rugged is Lillooet’s charm, it’s also its struggle. Its mountainous location makes it very isolated and difficult to access. To add insult to injury, the roads in and out of town are crumbling, and there is no great long term solution to reinforce and secure them. As a result of these factors, Lillooet’s forestry-based economy has been heading downhill permanently, it’s no longer an economically viable future. But people who live there are also rugged and they are committed to fighting the fight to continue to make their way in beautiful Lillooet.

Comedy fans can catch the season six episode (which was shot in November 2019) on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. on CBC and CBC Gem.