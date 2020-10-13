163427
164197
Kamloops  

Lillooet featured in upcoming episode of 'Still Standing'

Small town 'Still Standing'

- | Story: 313235

CBC's hit comedy "Still Standing" is putting the spotlight on a small community along the Fraser River.

Host Jonny Harris travels to Lillooet during the Oct. 20 episode.

For those who don't follow the show, Harris has one goal: to discover the hidden comedy in Canada's far-flung small towns. 

"After immersing himself in the lives of local characters and unearthing the tall tales in these tiny towns, Jonny delivers a rousing original stand-up comedy routine — a toast, not a roast — for the whole community," states a news release.

Here's a write-up about the Lillooet episode: 

The sign on the way into Lillooet says it best: Guaranteed Rugged. Its roads are rugged, its landscape is rugged, its desert-like climate is rugged, and for decades its main economic driver, forestry, has been a very rugged job. While rugged is Lillooet’s charm, it’s also its struggle. Its mountainous location makes it very isolated and difficult to access. To add insult to injury, the roads in and out of town are crumbling, and there is no great long term solution to reinforce and secure them. As a result of these factors, Lillooet’s forestry-based economy has been heading downhill permanently, it’s no longer an economically viable future.  But people who live there are also rugged and they are committed to fighting the fight to continue to make their way in beautiful Lillooet.

Comedy fans can catch the season six episode (which was shot in November 2019) on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. on  CBC and CBC Gem.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$959,000
more details
163013


163282


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >




When food becomes art

Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told “don’t play with your food”.
When food becomes art (2)
Galleries
Dog really hates his owner’s off-key singing
Must Watch
Moxxi hilariously responds to a classic Chief Wiggum scene from...
Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project
Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163836