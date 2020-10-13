163427
Kamloops  

Barb's Used Book and Music Sale returns to full size for fall edition

Barb's book sale on in Nov.

- | Story: 313232

Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale is returning at full capacity next month.

After a small pop-up version appeared in August, the Kamloops Symphony's semi-annual fundraiser will return to its full size for the fall edition. 

The sale will be at 444 Seymour St. and will run from Saturday, Nov. 14 until Saturday, Nov. 28. Monday to Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours will be 1 to 5 p.m.  

An abundance of gently used books, sheet music, vinyl records, DVDs, and CDs have been donated and are available for just two bucks. Proceeds go toward the Kamloops Symphony's operating expenses, concert productions and educational programs.
 
Barb's Used Book and Music Sale is still accepting items; donations can be dropped off at the Seymour Street location between Oct. 26 and 30, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions prevent volunteers and staff from providing any physical on-site assistance with donations, and no donations can be accepted during the sale itself.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

163837


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162394
Real Estate
4285781
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
155962


161500


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >




Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project

Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX. The actor has...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 13, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes of the week!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Offset spends $8,000 on Rolls Royce car seat for two-year-old daughter
Showbiz
Offset has spent an incredible $8,000 on a custom-made Rolls...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163259