Barb's Used Book and Music Sale returns to full size for fall edition

Photo: Kamloops Symphony

Barb’s Used Book and Music Sale is returning at full capacity next month.

After a small pop-up version appeared in August, the Kamloops Symphony's semi-annual fundraiser will return to its full size for the fall edition.

The sale will be at 444 Seymour St. and will run from Saturday, Nov. 14 until Saturday, Nov. 28. Monday to Saturday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours will be 1 to 5 p.m.

An abundance of gently used books, sheet music, vinyl records, DVDs, and CDs have been donated and are available for just two bucks. Proceeds go toward the Kamloops Symphony's operating expenses, concert productions and educational programs.



Barb's Used Book and Music Sale is still accepting items; donations can be dropped off at the Seymour Street location between Oct. 26 and 30, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions prevent volunteers and staff from providing any physical on-site assistance with donations, and no donations can be accepted during the sale itself.