163146
162388
Kamloops  

Kamloops Mounties arrest prolific property crime offender

Arrest made in Sahali thefts

- | Story: 313229

Kamloops RCMP have arrested 53-year-old Richard John Burton of Ontario following multiple break-and-enter incidents in Sahali.

On Oct. 9, police responded to St. Ann's Academy, where 10 iPads and five laptops were stolen. The investigation lead to the location of a suspect "and to the successful application of a search warrant," according to a news release.

Police arrested Burton the following day (Oct. 10). Following the arrest, they searched Burton's living unit at the Star Lodge (775 Columbia St.) and discovered the electronic devices from St. Ann's Academy, along with other evidence supporting criminal activity.

Burton is charged with possession of property obtained by crime. He has appeared before the law courts and is currently in the custody of provincial corrections.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1, there have been 31 break and enters in the Sahali area, Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP tells Castanet.

"We cannot say for certain that Richard Burton was responsible for all of these; however, we have noted that many of them have a similar MO. Our investigators are working at investigating each of them to determine if they are linked and if further charges are recommended they will be sent to the public prosecution service for approval," he writes in an email.

The investigation speaks to the importance of quality surveillance technology and the diligence of recording information such as serial numbers that allow police to link property back to owners, the release notes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4285781
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details


163426


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


162972


Channing Tatum to produce limited series on Elon Musk’s 2020 SpaceX project

Showbiz
Channing Tatum is set to produce a limited series on tech boffin Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX. The actor has...
Little girl pretends toothbrush is electric.
Must Watch
Bzzzzzzzzzz.
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 13, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes of the week!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Offset spends $8,000 on Rolls Royce car seat for two-year-old daughter
Showbiz
Offset has spent an incredible $8,000 on a custom-made Rolls...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
162890