Kamloops Mounties arrest prolific property crime offender

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Richard John Burton.

Kamloops RCMP have arrested 53-year-old Richard John Burton of Ontario following multiple break-and-enter incidents in Sahali.

On Oct. 9, police responded to St. Ann's Academy, where 10 iPads and five laptops were stolen. The investigation lead to the location of a suspect "and to the successful application of a search warrant," according to a news release.



Police arrested Burton the following day (Oct. 10). Following the arrest, they searched Burton's living unit at the Star Lodge (775 Columbia St.) and discovered the electronic devices from St. Ann's Academy, along with other evidence supporting criminal activity.

Burton is charged with possession of property obtained by crime. He has appeared before the law courts and is currently in the custody of provincial corrections.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1, there have been 31 break and enters in the Sahali area, Sgt. Darren Michels with the Kamloops RCMP tells Castanet.

"We cannot say for certain that Richard Burton was responsible for all of these; however, we have noted that many of them have a similar MO. Our investigators are working at investigating each of them to determine if they are linked and if further charges are recommended they will be sent to the public prosecution service for approval," he writes in an email.

The investigation speaks to the importance of quality surveillance technology and the diligence of recording information such as serial numbers that allow police to link property back to owners, the release notes.