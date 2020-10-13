163146
Kamloops  

Master's student seeking volunteers for wildfire survey

Seeking survey participants

A master's student from Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., is looking to learn from locals about the effects of the wildfire season.

Megan Fleming, a student at the university's School of Kinesiology and Health Studies and the Centre for Environmental Health Equity, is looking to survey residents of the Kamloops Fire Centre (which includes the Okanagan) for a study that will be submitted to academic journals.

"There are no direct benefits to you as a participant, though this study strives to inform local public health units, media organizations and emergency services to design adaptive wildfire communication strategies," she states on the survey's website.

The volunteer survey will take participants about 10 minutes to complete. Fleming warns the questions may upset some people, and adds that people may withdraw if they wish.

The data, which will be protected for privacy reasons, will be used by Fleming for academic work which could be published in journals or presented at conferences.

To find out more information or to participate, click here.

