Big month for building permits powered by RIH

Photo: Brendan Kergin

September was a big month for building permits in Kamloops, though that's largely thanks to the continued work at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH).

Last month saw $122.5 million in permits issued; however, more than $94 million of that was attributed to work going at Royal Inland Hospital where the new patient tower is being built.

Even without that permit, September 2020 beat September 2019, though, with other major projects including work on the new home of Kamloops Search and Rescue and the revived Hudson Landing project leading the way.

On the residential side of things $25 million in new homes were approved (including the Hudson Landing development) with 113 units.

The strong month brought 2020 up to $347.5 million in building permits approved so far this year. That surpasses last year's total of $288.3 million by a wide margin, meaning Kamloops has set a new record in building permit values this year with a quarter of the year still left.

This year average permit values have been higher, thanks to some larger projects, like RIH (which accounts for more than a quarter of this year's dollar value). So far 1,089 permits have been approved by the city, compared to 1,114 at the same time last year. 2019 was slow as well and saw fewer permits than any of the previous five years which all had cracked 1,200 by this time of year.