Kamloops  

TD funding a community garden at Merritt Library

The Merritt Library will be growing a bit soon.

The library will be the site of a new community garden after the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library received a grant from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

It's uncertain when the community garden will take shape, due to the pandemic, but the Merritt Library team's application has been green lit. Once completed it'll be dubbed the TD Giving Garden and used for educating people about food production and preservation along with water conservation. 

"It was the Merritt Library team who developed this garden concept and opportunity to give back to the entire community: kids, seniors, families,” says the regional library's chief librarian Judy Moore. "The TD Giving Garden will seed knowledge and skills transfer and strengthen community by growing new connections and friendships! Public libraries support community development and nurture innovation in so many ways."

Once built the Merritt Library staff will work with local groups to develop programming around the garden.

