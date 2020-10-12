163427
Kamloops  

No Santa Clause Parade this year, instead a 'Storybook Village'

Santa Parade to be replaced

Story: 313115

With a pandemic still in play, Downtown Kamloops is altering its Santa Clause Parade.

Instead of the one-day event, a month long "celebration" is being planned. It's being dubbed "A Storybook Village" by the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

"Imagine, if you will, parade decorations displayed not on Christmas floats, but rather, on the fronts of our Downtown businesses," states the Downtown Kamloops website. "Lights, ornaments, characters, music, and window paint could be set up on business fronts throughout the Downtown core."

"Instead of having people line our streets to watch the parade pass their location, we could create a ‘drive-through’ parade environment whereby residents, locals, and visitors could, at their leisure, drive or walk through Downtown and experience each of the displays."

The theme is that of a storybook, with each store taking on a page. The organization is still looking for Downtown businesses to sign up.

The "Storybook Village" will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 29.

