Here are nine Thanksgiving foods to keep away from our furry friends

The BC SPCA is reminding you to beware of what you feed your pets this Thanksgiving.

Watch our video above to learn about nine festive foods to keep out of reach from our furry friends.

Additionally, the BC SPCA is reminding you to put the trash away where your pets can’t find it. Dispose of garbage immediately, especially turkey carcasses and bones.

Anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings or twine, and packaging should also be thrown away as soon as possible and covered tightly in a secured trash bag placed in a closed container outdoors.

