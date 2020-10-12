164051
162613
Kamloops  

Here are nine Thanksgiving foods to keep away from our furry friends

Festive foods not for pets

- | Story: 313074

The BC SPCA is reminding you to beware of what you feed your pets this Thanksgiving.

Watch our video above to learn about nine festive foods to keep out of reach from our furry friends.

Additionally, the BC SPCA is reminding you to put the trash away where your pets can’t find it. Dispose of garbage immediately, especially turkey carcasses and bones. 

Anything used to wrap or tie the meat, such as strings or twine, and packaging should also be thrown away as soon as possible and covered tightly in a secured trash bag placed in a closed container outdoors.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


162393
Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
163837


162982


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Luther
Luther Kamloops SPCA >


161500


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness. Happy Thanksgiving!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Zendaya scoops Visionary Award at virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Showbiz
Zendaya was recognized with the Visionary Award at...
Everybody Lies
Galleries
Caught in the lie…
Kevin Bacon eying Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role
Showbiz
Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162231