The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association wants to know if residents are happy

Photo: HelloBC Mount Robson, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Are you happy?

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Thompson Rivers University wants to measure the well-being of people in the Thompson Okanagan region by partnering with Planet Happiness, a website that introduces happiness and well-being science, policy and practice to local communities, governments, and businesses connected to the travel and tourism industry. This is Planet Happiness' first Canadian partnership.

Together, they will conduct a "Happiness Index Survey" to understand the impact of tourism on the well-being of communities.

"The long-term viability of destinations depends on tourism improving the quality of life of local communities. Over time, the Happiness Index will help measure how well this is being done by engaging with residents directly," says Glenn Mandziuk, President and CEO of TOTA, in a press release. "These findings will assist TOTA in assessing how the region is meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as inform our ongoing efforts toward tourism recovery and resiliency."



Planet Happiness will work with TOTA and TRU to use tourism as a way to improve the quality of life in the Thompson Okanagan.

“We support destinations to move beyond the narrow tourism dollar and GDP agenda," said Dr. Paul Rogers, co-founder and director of Planet Happiness. "TOTA is promoting sustainable and quality tourism objectives in the region. We are delighted to join with both TRU and TOTA on the journey to happiness and well-being."



Happiness indicators include satisfaction with life, access to nature and arts, community engagement, standard of living, life-long learning, and health. The Thompson Okanagan region includes Mount Robson Provincial Park, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization world heritage site, because it's the highest mountain in the Canadian Rockies.

"Sustainability is a core value at TRU, where the university has been recognized as Canada's first platinum-ranked sustainable university and where the new vision for the university places priorities on community partnerships, lifelong learning, and research," Doug Booth, Dean of the Faculty of Adventure, Culinary Arts, and Tourism at TRU, states in the press release.

The survey date has not been released yet. Check the TOTA website for announcements.