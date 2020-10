A vehicle was completely destroyed by a fire on the Coquihalla Highway Friday night.

The fire began at about 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane, just west of the Coquihalla Summit.

It's unclear what caused the fire, but one Castanet reader reported the vehicle "exploded."

It appears the vehicle was towing a fifth wheel trailer before catching fire, but video from the scene shows the trailer made it out unscathed.